-- Despite reports that Baron Corbin is in the doghouse with WWE, it doesn't appear as if he is going to be phased out or anything. Plans appear to be to have Corbin work a program with AJ Styles next over the US Title and for Kevin Owens to move into a storyline with Shane McMahon. -- The backstage rumor is that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss "really don't get along" though not much more is known beyond that. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





