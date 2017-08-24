Asuka Relinquishes NXT Women's Title

Sponsored Links

-- WWE released the following information today via their website and app:

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka relinquished her title to NXT General Manager William Regal tonight at Full Sail University in Orlando, Fla. After her dominant performance and historic 500-plus day reign as NXT Women’s Champion, The Empress of Tomorrow looks to her future for new opportunities in WWE, though no specific details are known at this time. Her reign will officially end on the date that her historic announcement airs. -- NXT tapings are currently underway and we should have the results later tonight or tomorrow.





