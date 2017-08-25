Reason for Randy Orton's Quick SummerSlam Win; Rusev's Status with WWE

Sponsored Links



-- There were a ton of rumors flying around regarding Rusev's status, with one report even suggesting that he asked for his release. Accordin to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that isn't the case and the nine second loss to Randy Orton at SummerSlam was simply a way to kickstart a feud between the two.

-- The plan was to make that first match a "fluke" but also at the same time give Orton a big win since he came out pretty bad out of the programs with both Jinder Mahal and Bray Wyatt. Furthermore, it is expected that the program will continue though any progression was conspicuously absent from Smackdown this week.