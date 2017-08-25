Edge Talks About Being Recruited By TNA Several Years Ago, Why He Considered It

Sponsored Links



During the latest episode of Edge and Christian's new podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge revealed an interesting tidbit dating back to his career as an active pro wrestler.

According to "The Rated-R Superstar," when his WWE contract was coming up in either 2008 or 2009, he was courted by the folks at what was then known as Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling, now known as Global Force Wrestling (GFW).

"Interesting little tidbit here that I don't even know how much [Christian] know[s], if [Christian] even know at all, to be honest," said Edge. "I don't recall talking to [Christian] about it. I don't know how word gets out on contracts being up and things like that, but there was one point where my contract was coming up and TNA reached out to me, and [Christian was] there, so they reached out to me, and they told me numbers, and schedule, and all of these things."

Edge continued, "And for me, at that point, schedule was the thing that I was like, 'well, that'd be a whole lot easier on the body' because I was getting pretty beat up. It's like [Christian] said, I started with WWE in '97. At that point it was like 2008 or 2009. I can't even remember. It's a long time. Now, there [were] breaks because of injuries, but that was my body saying, 'take a break dude,' and I never did until something broke."

Edge also explained why he liked the idea of his best friend, Christian, being there, as well as the opportunity to have matches against fresh, up-and-coming superstar opponents.

"The idea that [Christian was] there, and the opponents. If I went there, there's [Samoa] Joe, there's AJ [Styles], there's a lot of fresh things to do, but for whatever reason, from day one WWE felt like my home," said Edge. "It felt like the place that I'd always wanted to get to. I did those two TV matches in WCW against Kevin Sullivan and Meng and within five minutes of walking into that locker room I was like, 'I don't want to be here - I could tell this is not the place for me.' And the dream was still WWF and getting there.

"And then, finally seeing the inner workings and then working into a position where I was one of the main event guys and I was factored in, it just felt like they did put that faith in me, that they did pull the trigger with me for whatever reason they did and I felt like I can't look that gift horse in the mouth. And sure, there was work involved, but 'I got to stick it out here and I got to stay here. I just want my career to be here and nowhere else.' But for [Christian], I do believe that was definitely the right thing to do."

Check out the complete episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness at Art19.com.