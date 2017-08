Sponsored Links



-- After suffering a torn ACL during his match against Enzo at Raw, Big Cass underwent knee surgery yesterday. The prognosis is that he will be out of action for around nine months, meaning he likely won't be back until after next year's WrestleMania. Carmella posted the following pics of Cass following his surgery:

He's in more agony over the lack of pizza than he is over the surgery pic.twitter.com/5RtidhMmDX — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) August 25, 2017