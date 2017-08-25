NXT TV Tapings (Spoilers) - Results for Next Four Weeks

Sponsored Links



Dark match --

- Jazzy Gabert defeated Leah Knox

Gabert received a great reaction and put in a dominant performance. A head-and-arm submission won it decisively.

NXT TV taping spoilers

August 30 Episode

- Drew McIntyre did an in-ring promo about being champion and accepting any challenger if they step up to him face to face like a man. Roderick Strong came out and said that after he defeats Bobby Roode tonight -- he is after the NXT Championship. McIntyre said he respects Strong for challenging him to his face.

- Peyton Royce (w/ Billie Kay) defeated Ruby Riot

Kay hit a big boot on the outside to allow Royce to take the advantage and win with a fisherwoman's suplex.

- Heavy Machinery defeated two enhancement wrestlers

They had a fast match, with Heavy Machinery winning with their double-team assisted splash.

- Roderick Strong defeated Bobby Roode

They started fast and brawled around ringside after Strong hit some great backbreaker variants. Roode took advantage and slowed the pace down in the ring before Strong got going. Strong hit multiple backbreakers, flying knees, and blew a kiss to Roode before putting him down with a final backbreaker over his knees.

McIntyre pointed at Strong from the ramp before Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish beat McIntyre down.

September 6 Episode

- Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Cezar Bononi

Vega was on commentary for this one. Almas won with his key lock DDT.

- Aleister Black cut a promo in the ring saying that his next goal is Drew McIntyre. He was then interrupted by Velveteen Dream, who got a little too much in Black's space before being hit with Black Mass. This was as intense as we've seen from Velveteen Dream with this character and the first time Black has spoken.

- Johnny Gargano defeated Riddick Moss (w/ Tino Sabbatelli)

Gargano won with a spear through the ropes in a good match.

- Lars Sullivan defeated three enhancement wrestlers

Sullivan demolished them fast before No Way Jose came out to confront Sullivan about being attacked by him in Brooklyn. Sullivan ended up destroying Jose too.

- Sonya Deville defeated Zeda

A hard knee and a submission hold gave Deville the win.

- Kassius Ohno defeated Hideo Itami in a no DQ match

They brawled up and down the ramp and used a chair. Itami worked over the elbow of Ohno and tried for the GTS, but Ohno hit a low blow and a huge rolling elbow to win in a callback to their previous match.

September 13 Episode

- Ruby Riot & Nikki Cross defeated Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

Riot was taking this match alone until Cross showed up, tagged herself in to destroy the Iconic Duo, and tagged herself out. Riot followed with a top rope senton for the victory.

- The Street Profits defeated The Ealy Brothers

The crowd loved the Profits here. Montez Ford won with a frog splash and the Profits celebrated in the crowd after.

- WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne defeated Wolfgang to retain his title

Dunne got the loudest ovation of the night. The match started slow and got hot for the finishing sequence.

Cole, O’Reilly, and Fish then ran in and surrounded Dunne. Dunne was slowly bowing out to leave, but he couldn't help himself and took a shot at Cole. Wolfgang tried to join in but was left alone as Dunne rolled out. After a beatdown, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven ran down to check on Wolfgang.

September 20 Episode

- Johnny Gargano defeated Tino Sabbatelli (w/ Riddick Moss)

The Gargano Escape got the submission in this one.

- Bianca Belair defeated Lacey Evans

Belair won with a hair whip and a flapjack powerbomb.

- Lars Sullivan defeated No Way Jose

A flying headbutt and a big slam gave Sullivan the win.

- Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish (w/ Adam Cole) defeated Tyler Bate & Trent Seven

This was a great match. The finish saw Cole superkick Bate on the outside, allowing a Total Elimination on Seven to end it.

McIntyre then ran them off before SAnitY appeared behind Cole, O'Reilly, and Fish in a great moment.

- The tapings closed with an in-ring segment where Asuka vacated the NXT Women's Championship. William Regal said he has also begun negotiations to send her up to Raw or SmackDown. Triple H then came out as the locker room emptied to give Asuka a bouquet of flowers and take the title. It was a beautiful end to this chapter.

