Backstage News on How Jon Jones' Positive Test Affects Brock Lesnar's Future

With Jon Jones testing positive for a banned substance, the chances of Brock Lesnar leaving WWE for UFC have lessened significantly. If Jones is suspended for two years, Lesnar will be 42 by that time making a fight way less likely. Moreoever, with Jones suspended, there are no fights for Lesnar that would be anywhere close to as marketable, lowering any potential payout for him in UFC.





All in all, there are much better odds now that Brock will stay with WWE - either with a new contract or simply by renewing the option on his current deal, which of course is set to expire the day after WrestleMania 34. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





