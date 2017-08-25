News on Plans for Cruiserweight Title and Enzo Amore on 205 Live

Sponsored Links

The plan for the Cruiserweight title is for Tozawa to "fail" against Neville, leading to the next two challengers for the title - Cedric Alexander and Enzo Amore.





While moving Enzo off of Raw has been rumored for a few weeks because everyone was pissed at him, being on 205 Live he will still be in the same dressing room and on the road with the same group of wrestlers, so ultimately the move isn't much of a difference.





Enzo's merchandise sales may be significantly affected by the move but being on Raw and having time for his promos should help keep those numbers up. The hope is also that his presence on '205 Live' will help viewership of what is a struggling show. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more