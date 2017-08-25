GFW: Impact Wrestling Viewership Drops This Week (8/24)

Sponsored Links



The Thursday, August 24th episode of GFW: Impact Wrestling on Pop TV saw a decline in viewership following last week's special Destination X edition of the show.

This week's edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 296,000 viewers, dropping from last week's Destination X special, which drew a total of 320,000 viewers, marking a decline in viewership for this week's show by 24,000 viewers.

Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, which featured Eli Drake winning Gauntlet for the Gold to become the new World Champion, finished at number 135 on this week's Cable Top 150 list, compared to last week's number 115 spot for the Destination X special.