WWE News: Charlotte Back on the Road, Rusev & Lana Address Rumors

-- Charlotte is scheduled to be back on the road tomorrow, joining the rest of the Smackdown crew for a house show in Baton Rouge, LA. While there have been no further updates on Ric Flair, the fact that she is back at live events is likely good news.

-- Both Lana and Rusev took to Twitter to address recent rumors that they asked for their release from WWE. Lana flat out denied it while Rusev as expected decided to sarcastically play it up, though many fans seemed to think it was a legit farewell.




