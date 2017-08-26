Plans for The New Day; Reason Why O'Reilly & Fish Are Aligned With Adam Cole

Sponsored Links

One of the ideas being tossed around for the New Day is to not only make them the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history (which they already are) but to also label them as the greatest tag team of all-time by giving them the most title reigns of any tag team in WWE history. This would explain their quick title reign this month bringing them to three total reigns, trailing the seven held by the Hardy Boyz and Edge & Christian.





With Adam Cole now in NXT and feuding with Drew McIntyre as the top feud on the brand, it created an interesting dynamic where you have a huge babyface working against a small heel. Apparently this is the reason why creative put Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish with Cole to give him that backup. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





