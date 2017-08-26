Becky Lynch Comments On Ronda Rousey Possibly Coming To WWE

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks at Al Arabiya English while at the WWE 2K18 Kickoff event last weekend.

During the interview, Lynch spoke about whether or not pro wrestling gives her the same sense of fulfillment now as it did when she first started her career in the business.

"It's actually even better now because I'm more comfortable," said Lynch. "Not in a bad way, I'm just more comfortable in the ring and I'm more confident with my audience and I know more.

"So before you're so on edge and you're so nervous and hoping everything goes right and you don't mess up, that you don't get to relax and enjoy it. Now there's that ability that you know these ropes, you know this ring, you know this surface, you know this crowd. You can interpret what they're responding to better. With that there's the ability to go further and achieve more, and bust through more glass ceilings."

Lynch continued, "I feel like that's the part I'm at right now, because the great thing about wrestling is ebbs and flows. You're never just on top, you're always riding away. That's what's so great about surfing. Sometimes you