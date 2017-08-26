Charlotte Comments On Returning To Road With WWE, Hardy Boyz/Comic Con

Sponsored Links



- The Hardy Boyz are scheduled to appear at the Wizard World Comic Con Chicago event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Saturday, August 26th from 4-7pm local time.

- Speaking of the Wizard World Comic Con Chicago event, Charlotte Flair was among those in attendance on Friday. The former Women's Champion is now back on the road with WWE starting with the WWE live event scheduled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana later this evening. This will be Charlotte's first WWE live event since her father, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair, was hospitalized a couple of weeks ago. Charlotte posted the following on Twitter about her "comeback."