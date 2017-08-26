The Rock Responds To Fan Who Credits Him With Helping Save His Brother's Life

This weekend, reports made the rounds that a 10-year old boy saved his two-year old brother from drowning, using CPR techniques he claimed to have learned from watching Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the film, "San Andreas."

Touched by the story, the part-time WWE Superstar and full-time Hollywood A-list star took to social media to comment on it, inviting the boys to the set of his upcoming film, "Skyscraper."

"I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10 [year] old hero," wrote Johnson via his official Instagram page (see below). "Jacob, I'm gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2 [year] old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too."

The Rock continued, "I'll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements. Can't wait to meet you big man. And make sure you bring your sweet tooth!"




