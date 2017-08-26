Attendance Figures for SummerSlam Weekend Events; Tentative HIAC Main Event

Sponsored Links

Attendance figures for last weekend's WWE shows were as follows: NXT on Saturday drew 10,300 fans, SummerSlam on Sunday was the only sell-out at 13,200 fans, Raw on Monday did 12,100 fans and Smackdown on Tuesday had 11,500 fans.





While nothing is confirmed at this stage, it appears that WWE will headline the October Smackdown PPV - Hell in a Cell - with a rematch between Jinder Mahal defending against Shinsuke Nakamura inside the cell. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





