Latest Plan for WrestleMania Main Event; Heyman's Influence on SummerSlam Match

Despite Braun Strowman being WWE's hottest rising star, plans are back on for Roman Reigns to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. While that match was always the original plan, it was then briefly considered to be moved up for SummerSlam before the company decided to nix that and add Strowman and Samoa Joe into the mix.





One sign of Paul Heyman being influential in the booking of the Universal title match at SummerSlam is that there was a significant concentration on the wrestlers doing moves that are over with the audience repeatedly with the idea that it will keep the fans into the match. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





