Edge Talks About Sheamus & Damien Sandow Using His Moves Without Asking

On a recent episode of their podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and former World Champion Christian spoke about pro wrestlers using other wrestlers moves.

During the discussion, Edge revealed that current and former WWE Superstars, such as Sheamus, have borrowed from "The Rated-R Superstars" arsenal without clearing it with him ahead of time.

"I did that one submission, I think I called it The Edgecator, or The Edgecation, or something, which was kind of like, I looked at it like a reverse Sharpshooter/ankle lock where I could be looking at the back of the head," explained Edge. "I think Sheamus has used it since. He didn't call and ask me. He didn't text me. I don't care. Again, I think that's kind of a tip of the hat."

As the WWE Hall Of Famer continued, he revealed that former WWE Superstars have also borrowed from him, naming Damien Sandow.

"I think Sandow used every one of my moves," said Edge. "And then, when he saw me, he was like, 'uh, oh yeah, by the way, is that cool?' And I was like, 'well, I mean, you've already done it, so it's a little late, but yes, it's cool.'

"And I like him, so I was just busting his chops. But yeah, I always look at that stuff as a tip of the old hatski."

Check out Edge and Christian's podcast, "E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness" at Art19.com.