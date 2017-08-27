Video: Paul Heyman Delivers Emotional Speech About Jim Ross & His Late Wife

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 27, 2017 - 12:08pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross welcomed Paul Heyman as a special guest to one of his "RINGSIDE: An Evening with Jim Ross" one-man stage shows in New York City last week as part of WWE SummerSlam weekend.

During the show, "The Advocate" of reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, delivered a heartfelt speech about the late wife of "Good Ole' J.R.," Jan Ross, who tragically passed away back in March after an automobile accident in Oklahoma.

Featured above is rough video footage of the emotional moment the two former on-air broadcast partners and longtime peers shared during the show. Heyman put over J.R.'s strength and professionalism for being able to call The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns main event at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year just one day after his longtime wife had passed away.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.