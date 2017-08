Sponsored Links



-- Enzo Amore posted a picture on Instagram, revealing that he paid a staggering $10,000 for ringside seats to last night's Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match.

A post shared by Enzo Amore (@real1) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

-- Not one to let that go unnoticed, Kevin Owens then posted this on Twitter: