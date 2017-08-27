GFW's Eddie Edwards Becomes First American To Win GHC Heavyweight Title

Global Force Wrestling (GFW) star Eddie Edwards made history at this weekend's Pro Wrestling NOAH Summer Navigation 2017 event.

Edwards became the first American pro wrestler to capture Pro Wrestling NOAH's GHC Heavyweight Championship by defeating Katsuhiko Nakajima at the event held at the famous Korakuen Hall venue in Japan.

Edwards ended Nakajima's 307-day run as the GHC Heavyweight Champion, a reign which started when he first won the title from Takashi Sugiura back on October 23, 2016.

The Pro Wrestling NOAH Summer Navigation 2017 event featuring the Eddie Edwards vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima match with the GHC Heavyweight Championship title change is scheduled to air on G+ in Japan on September 3rd.




