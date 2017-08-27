ROH TV Taping Results From Atlanta, GA: The Honor Rumble

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor wasn't the only significant event of the weekend!

On Saturday night, in addition to the Showtime Boxing mega-PPV event from Las Vegas, Nevada, Ring Of Honor taped their latest round of television episodes in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured below are complete ROH TV taping results from Atlanta from Saturday night. The report comes from F4WOnline.com.

ROH TV TAPING RESULTS FROM ATLANTA, GA.

- Will Ferrara defeated Cheeseburger

- Silas Young defeated Cauliflower Chase Brown

- Kelly Klein defeated Brandi Rhodes in a Women of Honor match

- Kenny King defeated Hangman Page

- Marty Scurll defeated Rocky Romero

- Cody Rhodes came out and said that he has a replacement for the ROH World title. Instead, he has a championship ring -- the Ring of Honor. He insisted that all of his opponents will have to kiss the ring rather than shake hands with him before his matches.

- Josh Woods defeated QT Marshall

- Frankie Kazarian won the Honor Rumble

The winner of this would get a title match. Glacier was the biggest surprise entrant in it. Jay Lethal had the match won, but Christopher Daniels distracted the referee and he missed Kazarian being thrown out. Kazarian then got back in the ring and eliminated Lethal.

- The Briscoes defeated The Kingdom

Vinny Marseglia and the returning TK O'Ryan were the Kingdom team in this match.

- Karen Q defeated Sumie Sakai in a Women of Honor match

- War Machine defeated Coast 2 Coast and The Tempura Boyz in a tornado tag match

- Flip Gordon defeated Corey Hollis

- ROH World Champion Cody defeated Frankie Kazarian to retain his title

Kazarian got the title match from winning the Honor Rumble earlier in the night.

- Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Jay White & Jonathan Gresham defeated The Young Bucks & Guerrillas of Destiny




