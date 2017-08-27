Cody Rhodes vs. Minoru Suzuki For ROH Title Set For "Death Before Dishonor XV"

Sponsored Links



In what will be his first match in the United States in over 25 years, Japanese pro wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki has been booked for the big Ring Of Honor "Death Before Dishonor XV" event next month.

It was announced during the latest set of ROH television tapings, which were held in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday evening, that Cody Rhodes will be defending the ROH World Championship against Suzuki at the ROH pay-per-view event in September.

Rhodes had previously noted via social media that competing against Suzuki was one of his dream matchups. In the storyline, Suzuki is being portrayed as a feared Japanese legend that Rhodes is hesitant to defend his title against.

ROH: Death Before Dishonor XV is scheduled to take place from Las Vegas, Nevada on September 22nd, airing live on pay-per-view.

