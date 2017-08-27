WWE HOF'er Talks About Recent WWE Return, Drinking With Andre The Giant, Piper

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr., father of current WWE Superstar Randy Orton, recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his recent appearance at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view in the match between his son Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal: "It was a lot of fun. I didn’t realize they were going to snatch me like that but they did and I got over it. It kind of surprised me with being here at home and everything but the people really enjoyed it and that is the main thing."

On if he was excited to get the call to be a part of a WWE storyline with his son: "Oh yeah sure, I’ll go every once in awhile but not real often because I just don’t get around the country the way they do of course but when they are in town here I will usually go down and say hi to everybody and stay to watch the matches but not very often. There are also a lot of weekends where I go out and do stuff like what I am doing up there (at Northeast Wrestling) in a couple weeks and I really enjoy that kind of thing because I get to shoot the bull with the wrestling fans and have a good time with it."

On his history and friendship with late WWE Hall Of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper: "We had trouble in a lot of places and there were a lot of times that I’d say Roddy lets just try to get through these people and we’d be hiding under the bleachers and you couldn’t blame us because the people were nuts. They’ve calmed down now and I don’t think are quite as bad for the fellas and it is good because there are no lawsuits and nobody getting hurt and that is the way it should be. Just riding with Roddy was never a dull moment. He was so entertaining so the trips were pretty quick and listening to him all the way and I really had a great time and probably the best time in my life as far as wrestling is concerned. I really enjoyed that time with Roddy.

"We had met in North Carolina and worked a little bit with each other so it wasn’t anything new but the bodyguard thing was McMahon’s idea (which was great) and it seemed to work pretty good and I enjoyed it but it was because Roddy was so easy to get a long with and just the nicest fella you’d ever want to meet and I still miss him. I miss those phone calls when he’d be on the road doing his schtick with the comedy clubs and he’d call me and we’d talk for an hour or so and he was just a really nice man. A class fella."

On wrestling the late WWE Hall Of Famer Andre The Giant and Andre's connection to his family: "He was whatever he wanted to be. I wrestled Andre in the (Madison Square) Garden and what a nice, nice guy and what a good man. He dated my little sister for four or five years and I really liked Andre but if Andre didn’t want to be moved he wasn’t going anywhere. At the same time he was a gentleman and a professional so you didn’t have to worry about him squashing you too bad and that was good because he certainly could have."

On whether or not he could out-drink the legendary Andre The Giant: "Yeah Andre could put away some beer and he you wouldn’t even know he had a beer in his hand because his hands were so big you couldn’t see the can. I only knew if he was drinking or not, Andre drank a lot of beer but a lot of us did and with his size I guess he drank more than me but I’m not sure and it would probably be a pretty good race there because I used to put them away too. Not Roddy so much, I was a Heineken man and I drank a lot of beer. Rowdy drove most of the time so I got to drink and Roddy drove and talked."

