Jeff Jarrett Talks About Working With Scott Hall In WWE Compared To WCW

Sponsored Links



GFW executive Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson for an episode of his show, Scoop B Radio.

During the interview, Jarrett spoke about working with WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall (a.k.a. Razor Ramon) during his career as an active pro wrestler in WWE in the 1990s.

"It was right before the Attitude Era that I came in October of 1993," said Jarrett. "And as we talked about before we got going WWF was coming out of a down period with the steroid scandal and the Government scandal and we were coming to the Garden I think every other month or every third month also out of Long Island and at Nassau Coliseum in Jersey and the crowds would get a little bit bigger every month. I got to give credit to that nucleus which was Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Diesel, Yokozuna and Razor Ramon was a big, big part of that he was Razor Ramon, he is Razor Ramon."

Jarrett continued, moving on to talk about what it was like to work with Hall again later in their careers when both were in WCW during the latter part of the infamous "Monday Night Wars" between WWE and WCW.

"You know later when he went to WCW with Scott Hall, that was still Razor," said Jarrett. "He was still Razor and it goes without saying his athletic ability, his mind for the business and all of that but he knew how to connect. He connected with you as a young man obviously and he connected with literally millions around the world it was a cool time and we had about a we call it in the business being married to one another for about 12 months."

Check out the complete episode of "Scoop B Radio" featuring the Jeff Jarrett interview at ScoopBRadio.com.