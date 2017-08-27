Former UFC Fighter On Mae Young Classic, Being Part Of Ronda Rousey's Group

Sponsored Links



Former UFC Women's Bantamweight contender and member of Ronda Rousey's "Four Horsewomen" MMA faction, Shayna Baszler recently spoke with the folks at TV Insider for an interview.

During the discussion, the Women's MMA pioneer spoke about getting the call to join the first-annual "Mae Young Classic" all-woman WWE tournament.

"WWE is something I've had my eye on," Baszler said. "After the call, I said to myself, 'All right, it's time to get it in gear.' It fired me up to get into even better shape and get ready to go."

"The Queen of Spades" also spoke about the rest of the Four Horsewomen MMA faction being present at the Mae Young Classic to show their support for her as she embarked on that endeavor.

The MMA version of the Four Horsewomen stable includes former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

"We're such good friends and training partners and teammates," Baszler said. "I specifically called all three of them and said, 'Guys, this is the most important thing I've ever done in my combat sports career. I'd love for you guys to be there because you were there at the beginning of all of this, and I would like you to be there for this.' They were like, 'Yeah, you got it. We'll drop whatever we are doing. We're there.'"

Check out the complete Shayna Baszler interview at TVInsider.com.