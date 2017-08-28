WWE Raw Preview: Strowman/Lesnar, Cena/Reigns, Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is tonight's WWE.com Raw preview:

Banks faces Bliss in anticipated return bout

One night after Sasha Banks made Alexa Bliss tap out to the Bank Statement to become a four-time Raw Women’s Champion at SummerSlam, “The Goddess” threw down the gauntlet for a title rematch this Monday night in Memphis.

Can The Boss follow up her championship triumph at The Biggest Event of the Summer by making Bliss submit for the second time in as many weeks?

Can John Cena and Roman Reigns coexist on the same brand?

John Cena returned to Raw intending to battle Roman Reigns, but instead of going one on one with The Big Dog, the larger-than-life Superstars joined forces to defeat Intercontinental Champion The Miz & Samoa Joe in the night’s tag team main event. Even though he was The Big Dog’s partner, The Cenation Leader still felt the full impact of the Superman Punch when Reigns’ signature move missed its intended target, Samoa Joe, and instead caught the jaw of the 16-time World Champion. Will the ramifications of that seemingly inadvertent strike be felt Monday night on Raw?

Enzo Amore joins the Cruiserweights

After Big Cass injured his knee during this past Monday’s Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore, The Certified G has seemingly moved on from his former best friend and has set his sights on the Cruiserweight division, officially joining their ranks on WWE Network’s 205 Live.

Smacktalker Skywalker immediately made an enemy in WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, who will no doubt issue some sort of response after Amore invaded “his” show. Will The King of the Cruiserweights fire back?

Is Braun Strowman our next Universal Champion?

After brutalizing Lesnar during SummerSlam’s carnage-filled Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Title, The Monster Among Men emerged the following night on Raw to crush The Conqueror with two ring-shaking Running Powerslams before holding Brock’s Universal Title above his head. Now that The Gift of Destruction has his title opportunity, what’s next for the volatile Strowman?

Rollins & Ambrose hold their own as Raw Tag Team Champions

In an anticipated dream match this past Monday night, Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated one of the most influential tag teams in sports-entertainment history, The Hardy Boyz.

As the WWE Universe celebrated this unexpected matchup, Cesaro & Sheamus stewed, watching the bout on a monitor. The newly former champions still have a rematch clause after losing their titles at SummerSlam, and they would like nothing more than to deprive the WWE Universe of seeing similar dream matches in the future. When will The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg get their rematch?