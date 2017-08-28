Backstage News on Possible Plan for NXT Women's Title; More Heat on Enzo Amore

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 28, 2017 - 1:52am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, officials have talked about having the winner of the Mae Young Classic tournament be crowned as the new NXT Women's champ now that Asuka has vacated the title. There is some speculation that if this doesn't happen, at the very least, the winner will get a shot for the title.

-- It was also mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio, that the backstage heat on Enzo Amore is getting worse. The story goes that at a recent Raw, Enzo was heard bragging about what he did during the week, what stars he's hanging out with and he "just won't shut up."




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.