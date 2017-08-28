Backstage News on Possible Plan for NXT Women's Title; More Heat on Enzo Amore

Sponsored Links



-- According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, officials have talked about having the winner of the Mae Young Classic tournament be crowned as the new NXT Women's champ now that Asuka has vacated the title. There is some speculation that if this doesn't happen, at the very least, the winner will get a shot for the title.

-- It was also mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio, that the backstage heat on Enzo Amore is getting worse. The story goes that at a recent Raw, Enzo was heard bragging about what he did during the week, what stars he's hanging out with and he "just won't shut up."