WWE Announces Two New Talent Signings During Mae Young Classic

On Monday, the first set of episodes of the first-annual Mae Young Classic tournament were added to the WWE Network.

During one of the shows that was uploaded earlier today, it was announced that Kacy Catanzaro and Shadia Bseiso have officially signed contracts with WWE.

Catanzaro made her name on the hit-NBC show, "American Ninja," becoming the first woman to ever complete the qualifying course on the show.

Bseiso, who is fluent in both English and Arabic, tried out for WWE while the promotion was in Dubai earlier this year. She is a television personality and a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.