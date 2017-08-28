WWE Announces Two New Talent Signings During Mae Young Classic

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 28, 2017 - 11:17am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

On Monday, the first set of episodes of the first-annual Mae Young Classic tournament were added to the WWE Network.

During one of the shows that was uploaded earlier today, it was announced that Kacy Catanzaro and Shadia Bseiso have officially signed contracts with WWE.

Catanzaro made her name on the hit-NBC show, "American Ninja," becoming the first woman to ever complete the qualifying course on the show.

Bseiso, who is fluent in both English and Arabic, tried out for WWE while the promotion was in Dubai earlier this year. She is a television personality and a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.