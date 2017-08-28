Orton Takes Shot At Punjabi Prison When Commenting On Mayweather-McGregor

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Randy Orton took to social media on Saturday evening to comment on the Showtime Boxing PPV mega-fight between UFC Lightweight Champion "The Notorious" Conor McGregor and pound-for-pound boxing king Floyd "Money" Mayweather.

During the event, which aired live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend, "The Viper" responded to a fan who tweeted him about the fight, using it as an opportunity to take a shot at the recently revived "Punjabi Prison Match" structure.

The fan asked Orton why the promoters of the fight didn't put the two combatants inside a Punjabi Prison structure, which the longtime WWE Superstar replied to by saying, "Then no one would be able to see the fight because the view would be obstructed by the two walls of 'bamboo.' Duh!"

For those who missed it, Mayweather improved to a historic 50-0 professional boxing record, stopping the first-ever simaltaneous two-weight UFC World Champion in the tenth round via technical knockout.