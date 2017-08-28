Possible Raw Spoilers For Tonight's Show

Sponsored Links



-- Apart from the already announced SummerSlam rematch between Women's champion Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss, the following is scheduled for tonight's Raw:

* A battle royal to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Title, currently held by The Miz.

* John Cena faces Samoa Joe, in their first ever WWE match.

* Expected official announcement that Cena will face Roman Reigns at No Mercy next month, joining Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman (already confirmed) and giving the PPV two huge main events. UPDATE: WWE actually ended up announcing this match in the afternoon via their app and website.

* Jerry Lawler will be doing color commentating tonight. The show is not only being held in his hometown of Memphis, but regular color man Booker T is stuck in Houston due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey.