Alexa Bliss On Joining Total Divas Cast, Her Best Friend In WWE & More

Sponsored Links



Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss recently spoke with the folks at TV Insider to promote the new upcoming season of "Total Divas."

During the interview, Bliss, who joins the new cast of the hit E! reality show on the next season, spoke about her fiancee Buddy Murphy's reaction to her being added to the show.

"He goes along with it," said Bliss of his response to finding out about the news of his fiancee joining the show. "He is like, 'whatever you want babe.'"

Also during the discussion, the former SmackDown Live Women's Champion also spoke about fellow WWE Superstar Nia Jax being her best friend.

"She is my best friend," said Bliss regarding her friendship with Jax. "We hang out together. We travel together. We started out on NXT together."

Bliss continued, "The fact that she is there with me and going through the experience with me, it makes it that much better. It's awesome. Nia and I, besides the Bellas, are kind of the true best friends on the show. I think it brings this new dynamic. Even though the other girls are real tight-knit, we have each other. We have each other's back."

Check out the complete Alexa Bliss interview at TVInsider.com.