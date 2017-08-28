Mike Kanellis Starts Rehab For Prescription Drug Addiction, Maria Comments

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis (a.k.a. Mike "The Prodigy" Bennett) took to social media earlier this month to reveal the fact that he had been suffering from an addiction to prescription medication.

"It really started to spiral out of control this past year and a half," Bennett wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "I almost lost everything. Finally I decided I couldn't keep hurting my wife or myself this way and I was going to get my life back."

This week, Bennett's real-life better-half and on-air WWE partner, Maria Kanellis, took to her Instagram page to post an update regarding Bennett going through the recovery process.

"This was the first week of my husband's recovery from prescription drugs," wrote Kanellis via Instagram. "This was the hardest week of my life. People try and give advice or you can read every book but the truth is there is no right way for a person to get clean. My husband was addicted to prescription drugs and I didn't know. You blame yourself. You blame the business. You blame God. But, anyone can become addicted. No one is safe. A glamorous job doesn't protect you from addiction. It truly makes you wonder about everyone around you. Is that person hurting? What's that person's story?"

Kanellis continued, bringing up the photos that were included in the post on her official Instagram page (see below).

"In these photos you see Mike in the hospital, finding his appetite, trying to workout, having a match for the first time at WWE, and playing with my niece with the marks from the Clonidine patch the hospital gave him still on his arm," said Kanellis. "Addicts don't look like the people in the movies sometimes. They are just people that took a road they shouldn't have. Mike is doing great. He channeled all that energy into working out and being healthy. Mike wanted to quit. Now, as we move forward even though the road is hard. It's the right road. I love you, My Friend. WE believe in you. You are a hero to so many. Keep Fighting. Keep Pushing. Be the Miracle. @therealmichaelbennett #keepingupwithkanellises #holdhandsnothate #poweroflovey."