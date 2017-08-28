Cody Rhodes Calls For Locker Room Ban Of Sexy Starr Following Rosemary Incident

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 28, 2017 - 7:01pm
As we reported over the weekend, GFW star Rosemary was the victim of a shoot incident by Sexy Starr at the AAA TripleMania event on Saturday.

Following the incident, Rosemary took to social media to reveal all the details surrounding the much-talked-about situation. For those who missed it, read her very detailed statement regarding the incident here. For a big backstage update on the incident itself, click here.

In the aforementioned statement, Rosemary spoke about the pro wrestling business being a fraternity, and one that Sexy Starr is no longer welcome to be a part of following the shoot incident at the AAA TripleMania pay-per-view over the weekend.

Apparently, she wasn't kidding.

Former WWE Superstar and reigning Ring Of Honor (ROH) World Champion Cody Rhodes took to social media to comment on the incident, announcing that Starr is no longer welcome in any locker room he is a part of, and that he hopes others will do the same.

"Sexy Star will never set foot in one of my locker rooms," wrote Cody via his official Twitter page late Sunday evening. "I hope others follow suit."




