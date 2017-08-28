Possible Storyline *Spoiler* For This Week's Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

Sponsored Links



In addition to the spoilers we posted earlier for tonight's WWE RAW, it looks like a spoiler for tomorrow night's episode of WWE SmackDown Live has also surfaced.

According to F4WOnline.com, the belief is that at Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live in Arkansas will see the reveal of the "mystery attackers" in the current storyline involving Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

While there aren't many details in terms of who the mystery attackers are, there have been rumors that it will be Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

It's worth noting that Bryan Alvarez mentioned during a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Live" that the current plan is to reveal the mystery attackers on tomorrow night's show, however there was also one point in the recent past where the company had planned on revealing them, but decided at the last minute against it. Whether or not something similar happens prior to tomorrow night's SmackDown Live broadcast remains to be seen.