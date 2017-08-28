Possible Storyline *Spoiler* For This Week's Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 28, 2017 - 7:12pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

In addition to the spoilers we posted earlier for tonight's WWE RAW, it looks like a spoiler for tomorrow night's episode of WWE SmackDown Live has also surfaced.

According to F4WOnline.com, the belief is that at Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live in Arkansas will see the reveal of the "mystery attackers" in the current storyline involving Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

While there aren't many details in terms of who the mystery attackers are, there have been rumors that it will be Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

It's worth noting that Bryan Alvarez mentioned during a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Live" that the current plan is to reveal the mystery attackers on tomorrow night's show, however there was also one point in the recent past where the company had planned on revealing them, but decided at the last minute against it. Whether or not something similar happens prior to tomorrow night's SmackDown Live broadcast remains to be seen.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.