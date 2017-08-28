Live WWE RAW Results Now In Progress (8/28)

Sponsored Links



The August 28th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW airs live from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!

- The Miz is in the ring to kick off RAW with Miz TV. He is immediately interrupted by RAW GM Kurt Angle. The Miz argues that he's not getting any respect, but Angle says he's going to give Miz a contender for his Intercontinental Title. Angle says they're going to determine the best contender for Miz by holding an over-the-top-rope battle royal, and that starts right now!

Battle Royal: This battle royal is to determine the #1 contender for Miz's IC Title and it will consist of The Big Show, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Finn Balor and more. Kurt Hawkins is first to be eliminated as everyone gangs up on him and throws him over the top. Everyone gangs up on Big Show next, but Show shoves them all off. Show drops Kalisto with a slap to the chest, then Axel and Dallas throws Kalisto outside. Big Show chops Samson, then Balor and Gallows briefly team up to eliminate Big Show. Gallows, Anderson and Balor make eye contact, but then Balor gets dropped from behind by Samson. R-Truth gets eliminated next, then Goldust gets eliminated by Gallows & Anderson. Crews is eliminated, then Gallows is eliminated by Hardy. Matt and Anderson brawl on the apron which leads to Matt throwing Anderson into the ring post and Anderson falling down for the elimination. Gallows then pulls Matt off the apron and beats him down with Anderson. The referees are distracted by the beat down on Matt, so Miz hits a cheap shot on Jeff and Balor. Balor hits a series of kicks on Axel then some on Elias. Balor drops Dallas and Jordan, then Jeff hits the Twist of Fate on Balor. Balor dropkicks Bo into the corner then does the same to Jeff. The lights go out and Bray Wyatt hits the ring. Wyatt throws Balor outside for the elimination, then the lights go out again and when they come back on Wyatt is gone. Jordan fires up and starts handing out suplexes, then he eliminates both No and Curtis. Jordan eliminates Elias, then Jeff eliminates Jordan for the win. Jeff now has a shot at Miz's IC Title. Jeff celebrates in the ring as Miz and Maryse look on from ringside with concern.

- We see a video hyping up the match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at No Mercy, then we're told Enzo Amore is up next.

- Alexa Bliss does a backstage interview where she questions how great of a champion Sasha Banks really is. Bliss says that Banks has never successfully defended the RAW women's title, and the tradition is going to continue tonight when Bliss says she'll reclaim the championship.

- Enzo Amore is out next.

Due to Hurricane Harvey, @WWE Hall of Famer @BookerT5x is unable to make it to #RAW tonight in Memphis. https://t.co/RqGiQh0nH7 — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2017

Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!