WWE News & Notes: Ric Flair Update, Breezango's Attackers, Asuka's Return

Sponsored Links



-- Ric Flair's girlfriend Wendy Barstow gave an update on the condition of the WWE Hall of Famer, indicating that Flair is showing marked improvement:

“I wanted to update everyone on Ric’s progress as So many people have been reaching out and offering their Prayers and Support. He is doing very well for a Man who has been through so much! He will begin Physical Therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think. I can Honestly say I have witnessed a Miracle.”

-- Further reports indicate that Flair is now able to get up and walk around, albeit with assistance.

-- According to a report at PW Insider, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan may be revealed as the the Breezango attackers. The fact that they haven't been seen on TV in weeks along with the fact that there aren't any current tag teams who could be candidates for this role has led to suggestions that WWE will be pairing Harper and Rowan back up and revealing them as the attackers tonight on Smackdown.

-- With Asuka sidelined 6-8 weeks due to a broken collarbone, one of the backstage rumors going around is that when she is back around the October timeframe, she will be debuting with WWE at the TLC PPV. The initial plan was for Asuka to join the Raw brand but that was the idea several weeks ago.