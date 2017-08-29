Report: Xavier Woods Injured at Smackdown Live Event

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Timothy Sandor for contributing to this headline

-- Xavier Woods appears to have suffered a knee injury at the house show in Texarkana last night. In a scheduled Triple Threat match between the New Day, The USos and Breezango, Woods fell to the mat after an attempted DDT. The match was prematurely aborted with one of the Usos rolling up Kofi Kingston for the pin. After the match, Woods remained in pain and had to be carried to the back by Big E and Kofi.

-- WWE has yet to comment on this situation but we should have more on it later today.