Reason John Cena vs. Samoa Joe Didn't Happen on Raw: Joe Injured His Knee

-- Samoa Joe was conspicuously absent from tonight's Raw and the reason has come to light. At a house show in Jonesboro, AK on Saturday evening, Joe suffered a knee injury in a match against John Cena. He then ended up missing the house show on Sunday in Tupelo, MS and was unable to compete on last night's Raw.

-- As revealed in a prior headline, Joe was scheduled to face John Cena in what would have been their first TV match in WWE but due to the injury, the entire match was written out. For those wondering, according to f4wonline.com, the Roman Reigns-John Cena segment was always planned for the show, even before Joe was injured. Furthermore, comments made by both Reigns and Cena were scripted well in advance and it was not a case of either of them going off the rails with unapproved verbiage.

-- As for Joe, the early timetable for his return is 4-6 weeks, but we'll need to wait for WWE to acknowlege the injury and confirm the recovery time.