WWE SmackDown Live Preview (8/29): Will Kevin Owens Be On The Warpath?

WWE returns with their second straight live televised event this evening, as this week's episode of SmackDown Live goes down tonight from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight's blue-brand show:

SmackDown LIVE preview, Aug. 29, 2017: Will Owens be on the warpath? Last week, Kevin Owens thought he had a sure-fire way to regain the United States Championship from AJ Styles after choosing Baron Corbin as the special guest referee. However, when The Lone Wolf bailed after his refereeing skills were called into question, Shane McMahon stepped in for the pinfall that saw Styles retain the title. Now that he can no longer challenge for the title, how will KO react? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! SmackDown LIVE Preview : Quick Hits * Will Kevin Owens be on the warpath?

* Gable & Benjamin make their tag team debut

* Has Lana prepared Tamina to crush the competition?

* Is Dolph Ziggler ready to show off his star power?

* Will Bobby Roode continue to make SmackDown LIVE glorious?

Join us here later this evening for live results coverage of this week's edition of SmackDown Live!