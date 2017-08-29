Big Show Debuts New Look This Week (Photo), Balor-Wyatt Street Fight After RAW

Submitted by Matt Boone on August 29, 2017 - 11:18am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- When Monday night's episode of WWE RAW went off the air, the action continued inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. A post-show dark match was held exclusively for the live crowd in attendance, which featured Finn Balor going one-on-one against Bray Wyatt in a Street Fight. When all was said and done, Balor won what was a pretty decent match, sending the fans home happy.

- Speaking of Monday night's RAW, longtime WWE veteran Big Show debuted his new look during the show. Big Show competed in a Battle Royal on the show to determine the next challenger to The Miz and the WWE Intercontinental Championship (which Jeff Hardy ended up winning), and came out with a clean-shaved head and face. You can check out a photo of Big Show's new look below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.