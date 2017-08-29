The Lawcast Ep. 18 - WCW Hog Wild 1997 Is The Work Of A Mad Man

Submitted by Cewsh on August 29, 2017 - 1:32pm
Posted In:
Welcome back, cats and kittens, to a brand new Lawcast! This week Law and Cewsh head to Sturgis, South Dakota for about the last thing you'd ever expect to find in Sturgis, South Dakota. A wrestling show! Marvel at the hubris it took to stage a wrestling show in the middle of goddamn nowhere surrounded by apathetic bikers. Be dazzled by the quality of wrestling you get from guys in the middle of a dirt road. And feel the deepest of sympathies for the Giant, as he is buried so deeply that he never escaped. All this and one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history!

