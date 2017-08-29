John Cena To Lend His Voice To "Dallas and Robo"

Sponsored Links



JOHN CENA & KAT DENNINGS LEND THEIR VOICES TO THE ALL-NEW ANIMATED SERIES

“DALLAS & ROBO”

Outer Space Adventure Comedy From the Producers of “Robot Chicken”

Coming to YouTube Red in 2018

LOS ANGELES – August 29, 2017 – YouTube Red continues to add some of the biggest names in Hollywood to its all-star comedy roster. On a packed slate showcasing inventive new Originals, comes DALLAS & ROBO -- a hilarious animated space adventure and buddy-comedy from the producers behind Robot Chicken. The YouTube Red series features the voices of 16-time WWE champion John Cena (“Trainwreck,” “Sisters”) and Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls,” “Thor”).

DALLAS & ROBO centers around sassy space-trucker “Dallas” (Kat Dennings) and self-proclaimed warrior-poet ”Robo” (John Cena) who have to navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers, and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.

Rounding out the all-star voice cast are Jane Lynch, Dana Snyder, Giancarlo Esposito, Clancy Brown, Bree Williamson, Nat Faxon, Taran Killam and Milana Vayntraub.

The eight episode series will be produced by Shadowmachine (“Robot Chicken,” “BoJack Horseman”). Mike Roberts (“Final Space”) is the creator of the series and also serves as an executive producer. Matt Mariska (“Robot Chicken”) and Andy Sipes (“Archer”) serve as writers and executive producers. John Cena also serves as an executive producer. DALLAS & ROBO will debut exclusively on YouTube Red in 2018.

"With Kat Dennings and John Cena bringing these animated characters to life, I have no doubt viewers are going to have fun watching this imaginative, new outer space comedy from Shadowmachine,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube.

WWE is a recognized leader in global entertainment and has an engaged fanbase that includes WWE’s YouTube channel with over 17.4 million subscribers. In 2017, John Cena was among the top 100 most-viewed celebrities on YouTube.

“I'm thrilled to join Kat and the rest of this fantastic voice cast for Dallas and Robo," said John Cena. “The writing for this series is flat-out funny and very creative, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of such a unique, entertaining project.”

YouTube Red is a subscription that gives you access to YouTube Red Original movies and series, a premium music service and an uninterrupted experience across YouTube. YouTube Red is currently available in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Korea.