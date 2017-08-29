Xavier Woods Undergoing Evaluation, Video of the Injury & His Comments[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- As reported early this morning, Xavier Woods appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury after trying to execute a Tornado DDT at a house show over the weekend. Below is footage of the injury, which shows him grabbing his leg in pain as well as the impromptu finish.
-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Woods is undergoing an evaluation today backstage at Smackdown, at which time the extent of the injury will be determined.
-- Woods responded to the video footage of his injury by saying it "didn't even look cool."