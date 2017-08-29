Xavier Woods Undergoing Evaluation, Video of the Injury & His Comments

Sponsored Links



-- As reported early this morning, Xavier Woods appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury after trying to execute a Tornado DDT at a house show over the weekend. Below is footage of the injury, which shows him grabbing his leg in pain as well as the impromptu finish.

Footage of @XavierWoodsPhD injury at WWE House Show in Texarkana, Arkansas #WWETexarkana pic.twitter.com/0Y2Y4yjXma — Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) August 29, 2017

-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Woods is undergoing an evaluation today backstage at Smackdown, at which time the extent of the injury will be determined.

-- Woods responded to the video footage of his injury by saying it "didn't even look cool."