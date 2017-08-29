Xavier Woods Undergoing Evaluation, Video of the Injury & His Comments

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on August 29, 2017 - 3:50pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- As reported early this morning, Xavier Woods appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury after trying to execute a Tornado DDT at a house show over the weekend. Below is footage of the injury, which shows him grabbing his leg in pain as well as the impromptu finish.

-- According to a report at pwinsider.com, Woods is undergoing an evaluation today backstage at Smackdown, at which time the extent of the injury will be determined.

-- Woods responded to the video footage of his injury by saying it "didn't even look cool."




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.