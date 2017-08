Sponsored Links

-- Scheduled for tonight's Smackdown Live program, as per pwinsider.com: * An open challenge by AJ Styles for his United States title * The Usos vs. The New Day * Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal & Rusev * More teases on Carmella cashing in her MITB contract against Natalya





