WWE Posts Update On Ric Flair's Health: Physical Therapy To Begin This Week

As we reported recently, Ric Flair has returned to social media now that he is starting the process of recovering from a recent major health scare.
In addition to "The Nature Boy" resurfacing on Twitter promising his fans that "The Naitch WILL be back," it has been revealed that the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer will begin physical therapy this week.
WWE.com posted the following update on Ric Flair on Tuesday:
Ric Flair to begin physical therapy following health issues
Ric Flair is recovering and set to begin physical therapy following his Aug. 12 hospitalization and subsequent surgery, WWE.com has learned.
Flair’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, provided an update on her Facebook page regarding the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s condition.
“He is doing very well for man who has been through so much!” she wrote. “He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think.”
An update from Flair’s official Twitter account this morning was equally optimistic.
“Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were,” the post reads. “Naitch WILL be back!”
Join WWE.com in wishing Flair a speedy and successful recovery.
