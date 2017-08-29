WWE Posts Update On Ric Flair's Health: Physical Therapy To Begin This Week

Sponsored Links



As we reported recently, Ric Flair has returned to social media now that he is starting the process of recovering from a recent major health scare.

In addition to "The Nature Boy" resurfacing on Twitter promising his fans that "The Naitch WILL be back," it has been revealed that the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer will begin physical therapy this week.

WWE.com posted the following update on Ric Flair on Tuesday: