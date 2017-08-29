UFC Fighter Added To Upcoming MLW: One-Shot Event

Major League Wrestling (MLW) issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce UFC fighter and Ring Of Honor (ROH) personality "Filthy" Tom Lawlor for their upcoming MLW: One-Shot event in October.

UFC fighter turned pro wrestler “Filthy” Tom Lawlor has answered the open challenge and will face 2004 Olympic wrestler Jeff Cobb at MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night October 5th.

A prolific finisher, Lawlor stepped away from the UFC with a respectable record of 10-6 (1 NC), racking up eight stoppages in 10 wins, four of them by way of submission. Not surprisingly, those skills will be called upon this October in “The Sunshine State.”

“I’ve seen Lawlor in the Octagon and respect what he’s done in the UFC but sometimes he gets a little carried away having fun. If he tries to clown around with me, I’ll drop him on his head. I take this sport very seriously,” said Lawlor’s opponent Jeff Cobb.

Competing in Orlando on October 5th is a bit of a homecoming for Lawlor, who graduated the University of Central Florida with a B.S. in Social Studies Education. “I’m gonna chew him up like corn on the cob.”

MLW: One-Shot’s card thus far feature:

* Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* MVP vs. Sami Callihan

* Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* Several more matches showcasing today and tomorrow’s best wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th with Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone calling the action. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.

Buy tickets to MLW: One-Shot today at http://www.mlw.eventbrite.com.

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event.