WWE News: Raw Viewership for Last Night's Show

-- Raw last night saw viewership drop slightly to an average of 3.298 million, compared to 3.393 million a week ago, which was the post-SummerSlam edition. Despite the drop, it is still a strong showing for Raw with it being the second most watched show since the April 10 Superstar Shakeup.

-- All three hours were well above the 3 million mark and Raw pretty much cleaned up on the night, generating the most viewers out of any cable show and scoring #1 on a host of different demographics, including 18-49.

* Hour One - 3.384 million
* Hour Two - 3.364 million
* Hour Three - 3.163 milion




