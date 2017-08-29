WWE Live Event Results (8/28/17) - Texarkana, AR

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for sending this in:

8/28/17 WWE SmackDown House Show Results from Texarkana, AR

1) Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin after hitting the Kinsasha Kick. Good opener and The crowd was really behind Shinsuke in this one.

2) The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English & Epico with the Rough Ryder off the top rope on Epico. Epic got on the mic and wanted more so he challenged anyone in the back and Sin Cara came out.

3) Sin Cara pinned Epico in a matter of Seconds.

4) Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis (w/Maria) following a German Suplex.

5) U.S Champion AJ Styles & Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens & Rusev when AJ hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Owens and Sami hit Rusev with the Helluva Kick for the win. Very good back and fourth tag action with Styles/Zayn really over with the crowd, while Owens received some good pops and heat and Rusev just had the heat. This was originally advertised Styles vs Owens one on one for the U.S Title but was changed right before the match.

6) Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch defeated Tamina & Lana when Charlotte made Lana tap out to the Figure Eight.

7) The Usos defeated The New Day (Kofi & Xavier) & Breezeango in A Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain the SmackDown Tag Titles when Jimmy rolled up Kofi. During the match Xavier Woods landed very oddly on his knee and the ref and even Fandango raised the "X" immediately with thier hands indicating there was a real injury. The match ended very quickly. So we'll find out how severe this injury is to Woods very soon.

- The WWE Champion Jinder Mahal with the Singhs came out cut his usual heel promo against America and Randy Orton.

8) Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers) defeated Randy Orton in Last Man Standing Match to retain the WWE Championship when the Singhs distracted Orton and Jinder hit the Khallas finisher. Afterward, Randy eventually hit the Singhs with an RKO followed by slamming Jinder off the top rope through a table and an RKO to send the crowd home happy. Very good Main Event with fans behind Orton.