Jim Ross On How To Help 205 Live, Nakamura Traveling Alone, Asuka/Main Roster

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated the question-and-answer section at his official website, JRsBarBQ.com, fielding questions from pro wrestling fans on a wide-variety of topics. Below are some of the highlights.

On calling the first-ever Inferno Match between Kane and The Undertaker at WWE Unforgiven 1998 and who he would rather see Paul Heyman with -- Braun Strowman or Shinsuke Nakamura: "The Inferno match was HOT at ringside to say the least. Heyman isn't leving Lesnar nor is he going go absorb another talent to manage at this time, I'm thinking. Nakamura needs to continue to refine his English and Strowman doesn't need a 'manager' IMO."

On how one would go about getting backstage at a WWE live event if they had a legitimate reason but no pre-approved access: "You might contact the venue and ask them to relay your story to the WWE market rep who's promoting your event. I think WWE has a public service or community service department that might also be able to help. You'lll have to do some leg work to contact the right people as I am way out of the corporate loop these days to help you more."

On differences between WWE live event and televised matches and if talent feels perceived pressure to work a different style on camera: "Obviously, time restraints and limitations affect how the talents perform on TV as opposed to not having those stringent issues at the live events."

On Shinsuke Nakamura recently stating that he often travels alone or with one of the Mexican wrestlers while on the road with WWE and if he should travel with a veteran to help make him feel like part of the team, and to help get him over: "I likely would advise Shinsuke to travel with someone who can help him with his English in basic conversations but at the end of the day Nakamura has to be content with his travel arrangements as they are omnipresent."

On if his new autobiography will be available in eBook form on Amazon: "I'm told that our autobiography will be available on every major platform and I am in hopes of finishing my audio book read this week. Everything available in October. Thanks."

On what he feels could be done to help boost ratings on the struggling 205 Live show: "The talents on 205 Live need to find more time on either RAW or SDLIve to expose their skills to more people in hopes that those viewers will follow these talents to the WWE Network for the broadcast."

On how he feels former NXT Women's Champion Asuka will fare on the WWE main roster: "Asuka is a star and will kill it at the next level without question."

