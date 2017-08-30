Xavier Woods Gets Good News Regarding His Injury, Comments On Latest Update

Sponsored Links



It looks like Xavier Woods received relatively good news when getting the latest update on his leg injury.

The New Day member appeared on SmackDown Live on Tuesday evening wearing a knee brace and using crutches to get around, all-the-while toting a sign that read, "It's Sore," as a result of the injury he suffered during a match at the WWE SmackDown Live house show on Monday night.

After undergoing an evaluation backstage at the SmackDown Live taping on Tuesday, Woods was informed that he suffered an MCL sprain. How soon he will be able to return will depend on the severity of the pain and inability to move around at the level needed to return to the ring.

Additionally, Woods posted a tweet during SmackDown Live confirming the news about the MCL sprain diagnosis, and confirming that he will still be appearing at Dragon Con as scheduled this coming weekend.

To view video footage of the spot that resulted in Woods getting injured from the SmackDown Live house show on Monday night, as well as Woods' initial reaction to the situation, click here.